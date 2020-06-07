Corentyne man dies after pinned under tractor

The small Community of 72 Village, East Berbice Corentyne was thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the demise of a popular tractor operator who was pinned to death in the backlands of the said village on Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Ghaneshwar Jahaman called “Dougla and Ganesh” of Number 72 Village. At the time of the incident he was operating the tractor in the rice fields when it toppled pinning him at the bottom in the muddy fields that was submerged in water. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 hrs.

According to reports from Jahaman’s boss Toural Singh a Rice Farmer, who was also in the backlands operating a separate tractor he noticed Jahaman’s tractor “flipped” over. He hurriedly, went across to his employee when he discovered that the tractor had pinned “Ganesh” and he was motionless. Singh made his way to the road where he informed relatives and the police.

About three hours later the police arrived at the scene and were able the remove the body that was completely covered in mud. The body was taken to the Skeldon Hospital awaiting a post mortem examination. Relatives told the Guyana Chronicle that Jahaman had left for work at around 06:30 hrs and was in a jovial mood. He has been a tractor operator for over ten years but has been employed with Singh for the last eight months. Family members who gathered at the roadway as they awaited the body from the backlands were moved to tears. They described him as a caring and helpful individual.