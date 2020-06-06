Oil and water don’t mix

Dear Editor,

IF power-sharing in government is being contemplated at this time, I hope that commonsense and good sense will prevail and expose the folly, in all its aspects, of such a disastrous proposal and plan which is embodied and clothed with catastrophic consequences.

Examining historical data of governance for the 23 years prior to May 2015 clearly indicates that a particular political party should not be included in its present form, unless it cleans up its act. However, recent events that expose massive voter fraud in the current Recount Exercise that was Gazetted on May 4, 2020, point to that particular political party as the perpetrators.

Now, let the progress continue with the just over four year’s success story that Guyana was enjoying under the steady hand of President Granger and his APNU/AFC Coalition Government. Do not spoil it now with a lapse of foresight and positive thinking and sabotage the unprecedented progress that Guyana enjoyed with its transformation from being a Pariah State internationally, and where Guyanese began to enjoy the GOOD LIFE in such a short time. Changing course at this crucial time will be an incorrigible mistake, and place an irrefutable curse on the perpetrators of such an irreconcilable misstep.

However, I feel that House-To-House (HTH) Registration will be recommended and mandated by GECOM after determining that Guyana Elections 2020 are NOT Credible, due to the massive voter fraud encountered in the Forensic Recount of the ballots in the ballot boxes in all the Ten (10) Regions.

A CREDIBLE List OF Electors will then be prepared from the HTH Registration exercise, necessitating Credible Elections as soon as practicably possible.

It is hoped that during this time, all political parties will clean up their act, purify their body politic, and choose worthy participants who would qualify to participate in power-sharing in Government. Not now, then might be the appropriate time for discussing and introducing Inclusive Governance if, for ‘Christ’s sake’, the political parties ever agree to such a forward step that the President says is embodied in the Guyana Constitution. The correct timing of such an event is crucial and of utmost importance to the honest and long-term development of Guyana, particularly in Guyana’s current oil age.

Sincerely,

Thomas Saunders