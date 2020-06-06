First group of stranded Guyanese enroute to CJIA from Miami

The first group of Guyanese who were stranded in the United States as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic are expected to touch down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) later today on board an Eastern Airlines flight.

The Eastern Airlines flight 321 is set to arrive in Guyana at 4pm. Reports are that another flight is expected on Sunday.

According to the Department of Public Information , all arriving passengers would have been subjected to the strict guidelines instituted by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), which includes but is not limited to the nationals submitting negative tests for COVID-19 no less than 48 hours before arrival.

On Friday, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson noted several passengers would have had issues related to their COVID-19 tests while a few were deemed ineligible to travel.

Nevertheless, the Minister maintained that stranded Guyanese should continue to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the respective embassies and consulates in their area.

Al returning Guyanese are subject to a 7-day home quarantine upon return. During this period, none of the citizens will be permitted to leave their homes except to seek emergency medical services.

The NCTF has extended the nation’s COVID-19 emergency measures to June 17, 2020