Corentyne man dies after tractor overturns in rice field

Residents of No. 72 Village, East Berbice Corentyne were thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the demise of a popular tractor operator who was pinned to death in the backlands of the village on Saturday morning when his tractor overturned.

The victim has been identified as Ghaneshwar Jahaman called “Dougla” and “Ganesh”.At the time of the incident, he was operating the tractor in the rice fields when it toppled over, pinning him at the bottom in the muddy fields that was submerged in water .

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 hrs.

According to reports from Jahaman’s boss, who was also in the backlands operating a separate tractor “ramming” the fields,he noticed Jahaman’s tractor “flipped”over.

He hurried across to his employee when he discovered that the tractor had pinned “Ganesh” and that he man was motionless.The man made his way to the road where he informed relatives and the police.

About three hours later the police arrived at the scene and were able the remove the body that was completely covered in mud.The body was taken to the Skeldon Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Relatives of the deceased told the Guyana Chronicle that he left for work at around 06:30 hrs Saturday and was in a jovial mood. He has been a tractor operator for over ten years and has been employed with his current boss for the last eight months.

Family members who gathered at the roadway as they awaited the body from the backlands were moved to tears.They described him as a caring and helpful individual.

Police are investigating the incident.