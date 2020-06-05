Taxi driver charged with murder of Atlantic Gardens woman

A 35-year-old taxi driver on Friday appeared in court for the murder of 61-year-old businesswoman, Sattie Monica Singh Beekharry, who was bludgeoned to death in her Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara home several days ago.

Rafeek Kahn of Chandra Nagar Street Prashad Nagar appeared at Vigilance Magistrate Court via Skype before Magistrate Melissa Mittelholzer and was not required to plea to the capital offence.

He was remanded to prison until July 20,2020. The case was transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrate Court (1).

On June 1, the businesswoman’s motionless body was discovered in a pool of blood in the kitchen area of her Lot 152 – 154 Begonia Drive, Atlantic Gardens house.She was repeatedly bludgeon to death with a padlock.

Khan, who is said to be her ‘close friend’, hid in the upper floor of the two-storey building, and had to be ‘flushed out’ with teargas by the police.

Police arrived at the scene after neighbours reported hearing the woman screaming for “murder.”

Around 15:00 hrs on the day in question, the police were able to gain entry into the house after breaking down a door.Under caution, the man reportedly told investigators that the businesswoman owned him money and on the day in question they had an argument which caused him to lose his temper.

In a fit of rage, he reportedly picked up a large padlock and attacked the woman until she became motionless.

A post-mortem done by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, gave the woman’s cause of death as brain haemorrhage as a result of multiple trauma to the head, compounded by multiple fractures to a right side rib.

Beekharry often travelled to Canada and returned to Guyana weeks ahead of the General and Regional Elections in March.