Seven persons win battle against COVID-19

– Active cases down to 67

SEVEN locals have “escaped the clutches” of the dreaded Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) after they were medically cleared by health authorities here within the past 24 hours.

They’ve now joined 70 others who have already recovered from the disease in Guyana. The recoveries were reflected in a virtual COVID-19 update, which was presented by Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle on Thursday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that 81 per cent of those who contract COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, while 14 per cent will have severe symptoms, and five per cent will need intensive care.

It was also reported that those who’ve recovered from the disease are no longer infectious, meaning they cannot spread the disease, but they can, however, be re-infected.

There have also been some positive developments as regards infections, since the country has gone four days without recording a new case of the disease.

“As of today (Thursday), of the 20 tests done, there are no new cases; our COVID-19 deaths remain at 12, and the number of confirmed cases 153,” Dr. Boyle reported.

To date, the total number of persons that have been tested is 1, 719, with the total number of negative cases being 1,566. There are 67 active cases, of which number 64 are in institutional isolation, while the remaining three are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Health authorities continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis. The potential and existing activities are part of a plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has been the latest stakeholder to aid Guyana in this fight, with the donation of 48 ‘pre-fab’ housing units to the Government of Guyana in the furtherance of its cause.

“Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) is the first to benefit from this initiative that will greatly assist the regions in their efforts to cater for patients affected by the Coronavirus Disease,” Dr. Boyle said. “These units will be set up in every region, with special attention to the very remote locations,” she added.

THE EPICENTRE

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri. Health authorities are also placing emphasis on the four hinterland regions, especially now that three of them have recorded cases of COVID-19. The need for surveillance in those regions is also important, because Guyana’s South American neighbour, Brazil, is now rated as the COVID-19 epicentre of the Americas.

“We continue to ask for the residents of Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine to remain on high alert, recognising that our neighbors Brazil and Suriname are reporting new cases,” Dr. Boyle advised.

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 11, 598 cases and 623 deaths, while Suriname has recorded 26 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“We also want to remind persons who have underlying conditions, our pregnant women and parents to ensure that you make contact with your nearest health facilities to maintain your clinic schedules. It is important that your conditions are controlled,” Dr Boyle said, adding:

“We continue to encourage all Guyanese to utilize the services available to you and call the hotline; make contact with the health facility nearest to you, or visit one of the COVID-19 facilities if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been in contact with someone tested positive.”

COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well. And, according to global statistics, there are over 6.2 million cases of COVID-19, with over 379,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.