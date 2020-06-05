‘Quarantine Mix’ | Guyana RumFest production joins the virtual party

Several forms of Virtual entertainment have arisen since the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest being the ‘Quarantine Mix’ which is a production of the Guyana RumFest Committee. The segment which showcases some simple drink mixes and mixing techniques is hosted by Organiser and Guyana RumFest committee member Yonnick David.

David told the Buzz Magazine that the committee saw the need persons had for a form of entertainment and somewhat distraction in this period and said that it started brainstorming ideas on what to bring to the festivals supporters that would be different, a virtual event that was not being done in Guyana at present, and that’s where the committee landed on the idea of ‘Quarantine Mix’.

The ‘Quarantine Mix’ segments feature the best in locally produced alcohol, with simple recipes that anyone can follow and make on their own: as a midnight drink for family, or a morning cocktail to give persons; a pick me up during the day, or even a drink just to chill and watch movies. David explained that most of the episodes are recorded then posted online, with several special Live episodes, where persons are given the opportunity to mix along with David.

“When COVID-19 first started a lot of people were heavy on the quarantine and people were staying home, and we also had the curfew so we figured we’d give people something at home. We know the bars are closed and so on, so we thought if we could give people the ingredients they can go out and purchase it and they can do it at home and have a good time with their family.”

David said the committee tries to use mostly locally produced alcohol as a way to ensure local products are advertised, explaining that due to the observed reach of the events it is a great platform for local products to reach homes, companies and especially individuals. He further explained however that in some cases the local producers may not always produce the ingredients recommended for the mixes and he has no other choice but to use foreign products.

The event which Aired its first segment on May 7, has been gaining huge traction bringing in large numbers of viewers, the last video reached some 23,000 viewers in less than 24 hours online.