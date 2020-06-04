Woman hurt in Duncan St accident

A route 48 minibus ended up in a ditch, after it collided with a parked car in the vicinity of Duncan and Sheriff streets, Tuesday afternoon. Reports are that the bus had left Sophia just around 15.30hrs and was heading to Georgetown with about six passengers when the accident occurred. Rosetta Bess, one of the passengers in the minibus, explained that the only other passengers she observed in the bus were three boys and a young lady with her son, but they had left the scene. When the Guyana Chronicle arrived on the scene, Bess was seen nursing injuries to her feet. “Me ain’t know wha really happen, all I know we end up in de trench,” she related. Other accounts of the accident are that the speeding BKK 7883 registered minibus was heading west along the southern carriageway of Duncan Street when it attempted to overtake a truck. In the process a vehicle was approaching at the opposite end, and, in order to avoid a collision, the minibus driver made a sharp dash back into his lane, hitting the parked Fielder wagon PPP 983 which was facing east on the road shoulders of the southern carriageway in Duncan Street. The impact sent both vehicles into a nearby drain. The vehicles had to be towed away due to the damage.