Concerns over garbage disposal in Linden

THE General Manager of Linden Mining Enterprise (LINMINE), Emmet Alves, is raising an uproar in the township, over indiscriminate dumping of garbage in key locations, which he says is hastening deterioration and stymieing repair works to key bridges in the bauxite-mining community.

Alves said that he is outraged by the oxen stubbornness of residents who turn a deaf ear to repeated pleas by officials of the Mayor and Town Council (M&TC), the Bridge Committee and LINMINE.

“We have identified an area not very far away that the Council provided for residents to dump their garbage and the Council can remove it on a weekly basis. This suggestion has not been taken on board so we continue to struggle with getting residents not to dump around the bridge,” he said.

Lamenting further that “Nothing has materialized. We have even suggested for the strategic placement of large bins…for residents to use but the Council, while embracing the idea informed us that they have no place to access such bins.”

He said a contractor is currently manufacturing skid bins, which, hopefully, residents would use to dispose household refuse.

The wanton dumping of garbage helps hasten rotting of structures and delays effective and efficient maintenance of bridges, Alves explained, referring to the McKenzie-Wismar Bridge linking the two Region 10 communities. He said that officials are maximizing on the ongoing national COVID-19 influenced curfew to fix the problem.

“We have less people on the road and more are using the bridge so the situation will afford us an opportunity… to be able to better monitor what goes on around the bridge. The public must understand that their actions have long term and significant impact on the bridge’s operation,” the LINMINE official argued.

The intervention by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) to help the M&TC to solve the garbage crisis has borne little fruit, Alves admitted. This, he said is done every month to the tune of three to four million dollars to helping the Council with its upkeep of the town.

He warned residents that the company will be forced to use tougher measures to force compliance with the rules to help preserve the life of the bridge.