Curfew extended by two weeks

…other COVID-19 emergency measures remain in force

GUYANA’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures, previously set to expire today, have been extended to June 17, 2020. The measures therefore continue to require citizens to remain indoors between 18:00 hours and 06:00 hours.

In a press release on Tuesday, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) stated that the extension applies to the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No.3) published in the Gazette on April 29, 2020. The Order which will notify on these changes is being prepared for gazetting under the hand of Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

The Emergency Measures state that unless a citizen is conducting or visiting an essential service between the hours of 06:00 hours and 18:00 hours, he/she is to stay within the enclosure of his/her home and yard. A number of social activities have also been prohibited.

The Measures also speak sternly to specific working hours allotted to essential services, preferential treatment for healthcare workers, social and physical distancing protocols, religious worship and domestic and international travel.

Anyone who fails to comply with these measures commits an offence under Section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance and is liable on summary conviction to the penalty provided under that Section.

Meanwhile, the preamble to the list of measures have made it clear that it could be terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health, after an assessment of the conditions.

Chairman of the NCTF, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, had stated that the NCTF is aware that the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly could lead to negative consequences.

As of June 2, 2020, Guyana has officially recorded 153 cases of COVID-19; 12 deaths and 70 recoveries.