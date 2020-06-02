The welfare and lives of Guyanese are paramount in any situation

Dear Editor

A MOST noticeable feature of the unreasonable demands of those who seek power, are their inhuman attitudes being displayed to the well-being of the nation. This is unmistakable in their quest for power at all costs; and we have seen this unmistaken disregard for life being displayed in the attitude of certain front men of the PPP/C, which is really representative of the pole position of their opposition party – more work stations, regardless of the risk that becomes imminent because of more electoral staff that will be needed.

The fact that the relevant authorities would have finally not given permission for the extension of any further mechanism, give credence to the fact that the lives and welfare of citizens were not to be compromised, to satisfy the lust for power. In fact, before this well- considered decision, which led to the announcement, there had begun a narrative, the usual disgusting and defamatory attempt, levelled against the President and coalition government, that they were using the fact of the Covid -19 pandemic to slow the recount process, hence its entirety that is still on-going. One would have also observed the usual contrived collective of bug nuisances, the small parties, which continue to parrot the diversionary line of the PPP/C. And this is the tragedy in this country of a section of the nation that for wholly racist, self-interest reasons, allows itself to be led astray by their political party. How could such an accusation, totally asinine, be made against the President and his administration, when the direction of the nation’s health and welfare in the battle against the Covid-19 lies in the hands of the nation’s health authorities? This is squarely ignorance of an incomparable type, and could have only originated from those who continue to deceive.

Even one of the senior ABCE diplomatic representatives, was perhaps shamelessly misled, by sending out the following message, to the effect that the shouts for a recount were growing louder; of course by that cabal construct of cubby-holes, obviously brought into being to assist in the criminal fraud, that we see have been perpetuated on Guyana. One wonders if that diplomat was so dunce, or deliberately naïve, or simply dimwitted, to repeat what was patently a falsity. But so much for interfering in a country’s sovereign affair.

Regards

Earl Hamilton