SASOD offers free counselling and legal services for vulnerable persons in the time of COVID-19

Dear Editor,

THE COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant challenges for vulnerable communities, including women, girls, youth, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other queer (LGBTQ+) persons, persons with disabilities, persons living with HIV, migrants, the elderly and those in extreme poverty.

A key element to these challenges is the pandemic of gender-based violence, which disproportionately affects one in three women globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The sad reality is that many women and girls, who are trying to reduce the contraction of COVID-19 by observing quarantine and lockdown measures, are confined to their homes with abusers. In many countries, there has been a significant increase in the number [of]cases of sexual and gender-based violence, including intimate partner violence, as data from UNFPA.

Further to this, SASOD Guyana is concerned about the increase in incidents of cyber-bullying against LGBTQ+ persons in Guyana. Many of these cases are unreported and perpetrators are not held accountable. We are aware of the devastating and traumatic effects these acts of violence have on the mental health of persons. Against this background, SASOD Guyana with support from the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition (CVC), is offering free counselling sessions utilizing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) platforms, as we continue to practise physical distancing. For survivors of gender-based violence, free legal services are also offered by our pool of CARIBONO lawyers through our Community Paralegal Services Programme.

To book appointments for counseling and / or legal services, interested persons are encouraged to call, SMS or WhatsApp SASOD Guyana on mobile number +592 623 5155. These support services are life-saving and essential, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized among us. SASOD Guyana remains a leading defender of human rights for all people in Guyana and the Caribbean.

We are in this together.

Regards

Kobe Smith

Human Rights Coordinator

SASOD Guyana