NGSA exams set for July 1 and 2

The Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday afternoon that the National Grade Six Examination (NGSA) has been set for July 1 and 2, 2020.

The ministry said that its decision has been made based on the release of timetables from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).This newspaper understands that schools will reopen on June to facilitate preparations for the NGSA exams.

The MOE on Tuesday also announced the dates for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

CSEC has been set for July 13- August 4, 2020.

CAPE examinations has been set for July 13- July 31, 2020.

The ministry said that the official Examinations Order will be gazetted and published on Wednesday , June 3, 2020.

The order will address the public health protocols which will be implemented for the examinations.