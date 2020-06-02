Flaring and Guyana’s O&G Sector

Dear Editor,

THE Oil and Gas sector is large and often, individuals forget about the gas component of this sector. Gas can sometimes be the largest portion of the finding and thus far Guyana has a lucrative 30-50 million cubic feet of natural Gas per day ( https://www.ecooilandgas.com/guyana-wants-to-bring-liza-gas-to-shore/).

This natural gas (methane or ethane) we own can be

– compressed and stored in cylinders

– liquefied into liquefied natural gas (LPG)

– redirected into wells to maintain pressures and maintain output

– a feedstock for Petrochemical plants to make hydrocarbons for fuel, rubber, glass, paint etc.

As of today and the past six months, we have been and are flaring our natural gas at a reduced rate of 15 million cubic feet per Day (original rate being 80 million cubic feet per day). Flaring is basically setting the distilled natural gas afire into the atmosphere. Yes, increasing our carbon foot print and of course we are now, according to the Center for International Environmental Law, in the top 10 for gas flaring practices; only after commencement of production six months ago.

This flaring has been ongoing from the beginning and Exxon’s number one excuse is the failure of an equipment. If I were ExxonMobil and care about the environment, I would have acquired a new piece of the compressor machinery used to reject the gas into the well. It’s obviously a manufacturing problem at this point in time, yet the company that relies so much on its set principles of gold standards seem hell bent on flaring Guyana’s Gas more than fixing the actual problem.

Yes, flaring is done from time to time and the contract does state that ExxonMobil ExxonMobil engage in Non-routine flaring exercises; such events can be during equipment maintenance or to prevent pressure build up. Also, within the contract, it was noted that the gas will be re-injected or/and it will be used to power the Liza Destiny FPSO vessel. However, none of these are operational to date. Is ExxonMobil really as efficient as it portrays itself to be, following international standards etc. ?

Our leaders in the environmental protection agency board has chosen to continuously accept mediocrity. The excuse of flaring 80 million vs 15 million is unacceptable and will not fill the jacket of rational Guyanese anymore. If the developer of Liza Phase one is inexperienced in fixing or relocating a brand new compressor then you, Dr. Adam’s and team, have to do some work and lobby for what’s right and just. Be proactive and offer solutions for the problems.

Flaring is a big deal, the environment is a big deal. Our electoral system has failed us to an extent and I plead with the EPA to not fail us further. Do not accept mediocrity, not with our environment. You are in control unless you have your own contract on the side. You only leave me to have such a speculation.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Josh Kanhai