Police destroy large ganja cultivation in Canje

POLICE, acting on information received, went to a location at Vryheid, West Canje, Berbice on Saturday, about 15:00hrs and found about an acre of cannabis cultivation with several hundred plants, measuring two to five feet in height and more than six thousand, five hundred cannabis seedlings.

The estimated street value of the prohibited plants is $5,824,000. The plants, which were photographed and samples obtained, were subsequently destroyed, police said in a release.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old cattle farmer of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who was caught tending to the plants, has been arrested and is being processed for court.

Also, earlier on Saturday, ranks, acting on intelligence gathered, arrested a 27- year-old unemployed resident who has dual addresses at Adelphi Village, East Canje and Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, with 27 grammes of suspected cocaine. The suspect, who was apprehended a short distance from his first mentioned place of abode, is expected to appear in court soon.