A learning experience

Class of 2020 finding novel ways to cope during pandemic

STUDENTS spend years immersing themselves in learning about a field that they will eventually make a career out of. Countless hours of study, dedication, and yes, sacrifices are an integral part of the journey.

Twenty-four-year-old Narifa Ally is a soon-to-be graduate with the Bachelor’s of Dental Surgery, Class of 2020, at the University of Guyana (UG).

Her degree programme spans five years, and it is one which is very study-intensive. According to her, sometimes it did feel as though time was almost at a standstill, yet her studies were perpetual. This was a particular challenge in the first three years of the degree when she and her batchmates had to tackle both dentistry and medicine courses. But at other times, the degree seemed manageable, particularly when her colleagues and friends found ways of remaining social (even if just a bit) and enjoying the time together.

For Narifa, though, the “rough and tough” journey of Dental Surgery, which is part and parcel of her pursuit to become a dentist, has been winding down in quite an unconventional way.

As a final-year dental student, Narifa explained that her classes were mo

re practical than theoretical, and she had her final-year research project to conduct and complete. Now, during what would have been her final few days of this degree, she has to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on things.

“The last few months were the toughest,” she related. “The little uncertainty of whether I would be finishing my degree and graduating on time like I would have without COVID-19, really took a toll on my mental health.”

Like many of the graduates or soon-to-be graduates in the Class of 2020, there is a level of uncertainty surrounding what the end of this academic journey will be like. For many, this final semester was characterised by online classes and social-distancing measures, which, if you are a final-year dental student, can be counterproductive.

Even so, the pandemic has necessitated a new modus operandi and Narifa related that she has found ways of making her days a bit more manageable. She has been actively trying to stay positive, connect virtually with loved ones, and even opted to find ways of destressing. In fact, Narifa has been cooking and baking and has an Instagram page: @tek_ah_taste dedicated to this.

“I can’t wait to start working with my patients once again since COVID-19 has taken away my last semester as a dental student in which I would have had the opportunity to build a rapport with my patients,” Narifa highlighted.

Deviating during the ‘last lap’

Twenty-three-year-old Tamara Williams, a final-year medical student at UG, the ‘Med School’ journey thus far has been akin to a metamorphosis, where she became a more mature and driven person, particularly in her endeavours to become a doctor.

“The first four years I spent in med school flew out so fast until we were in the last lap, in my final year. That was actually a very terrifying thought because after that the lives of thousands of people would basically be in my hands,” Williams related.

Cognisant of that rapidly approaching reality, she decided to increase her focus on her studies. And this helped to reaffirm to her that she is truly passionate about serving others through the medical field.

However, like Narifa, Tamara’s ‘last lap’ is a deviation from what she has seen the med students before her engaged in. Amidst her best efforts in her theoretical studies and the practical components, at the medical ward, Guyana became embroiled in a tense election period.

It was then, in March, that the President of the Medical School decided that the students should stay home. Effectively, this meant that students’ time for practical learning at the hospital and their preparations for their final examinations, were cut short.

Exacerbating this was that by the second week of March, Guyana recorded its first case of COVID-19 and its first death caused by this virus. With the protocols being put in place to mitigate the spread and effects of COVID-19, the final-year students were instructed to stay at home. They’ve been home ever since.

As you can imagine, the final year students are suspended in a perpetual state of worry. There are questions on what format their final examinations will take, or even when these examinations might be held. This is coupled with the myriad of psychological issues resulting from the pandemic and its ramifications.

Added to that, Tamara and the med students in the class of 2020 have been forced to find novel ways of engaging in their final-year research project. With no prior experience in these ‘novel ways’ of research, Tamara said, “This task in itself has felt like it takes a herculean task every day.”

While contending with the ramifications of this pandemic, Tamara shared that she has a deeper understanding and appreciation for the essential role of doctors and frontline workers.

“It really made it hit home that this profession is really not about you, it’s really a selfless one where you have to make a lot of sacrifices in your own life to take care of other people, she said, adding later, “I already knew that there would be sacrifices that I would have to make, but I didn’t realise the extra mile you have to go sometimes simply to do a good job as a doctor.”

And in this context, she proffered that persons should be cognisant of the demands of the medical field and ensure that they are truly passionate about this field before committing a considerable amount of time and effort to the pursuit of a degree in medicine.

Coping away from home

Tamara and Narifa are still navigating the completion of their degree in the context of the global pandemic, but across shores, in the USA, 24-year-old Guyanese journalist Daniel Haynes is graduating today, May 31.

Haynes, a student of Journalism at St. John’s University in New York, started his degree in January 2017. He left Guyana with high hopes for his opportunity to further his studies and to make himself, and his loved ones proud of him. The successful completion of his degree and his ability to graduate marks the successful realisation of his goals.

But, his graduation isn’t one with the usual pomp and style. It is an unorthodox virtual ceremony. Essentially, this means Daniel won’t have the opportunity to walk across the stage with his shoulders back and chest out, exuding pride from being able to complete his degree. Instead, he’ll have to make the most of his room and contend with virtual celebrations with his loved ones and supporters.

That doesn’t mean, however, that he isn’t proud of what he has accomplished, especially since he did so after surmounting a myriad of challenges.

First, it took him three years to get to the United States to study journalism, a field he had already been part of- working as a Sports Reporter at the Guyana Chronicle and writing Entertainment and Feature stories. He said that this field allows him to harness words as windows to different worlds and perspectives, and he was set on studying this so that one day he would become an internationally recognised journalist, and even have his own media corporation.

After working for a while, he finally made it to St. John’s, but it would be some time before he was able to get even a bit comfortable. He was faced with financial constraints, which affected his registration as a student, the way he was able to live, and even put his student visa in jeopardy. He also found himself in a hospital for an entire week due to an enlarged heart, and all the while he was miles away from home with none of his family members around him.

He highlighted that he eventually got a job with the Office of International Admissions where he was able to connect with other international students, just like him, who were trying to come to the U.S. to study. And, in his second year, he became a resident assistant, which took care of his housing and meal plans and provided a much-needed bit of relief to his budget.

“I’d consider these experiences a dual-edged sword because on one side they helped me appreciate the journey more, but on the other side, it definitely made the journey harder than what I thought it should’ve been,” Daniel shared, relating how difficult it was navigating these experiences.

He mentioned that he has always thought of himself as someone who “fights and perseveres,” and studying abroad was no different, but the struggle wasn’t eventually glamorous, not even in retrospect, because of the toll it took on his mental health.

Similar to Tamara and Narifa, the past few months have been especially challenging for Daniel. As a Resident Assistant he had to help with the evacuation of other students from the campus and he had to move to an off-campus facility where he has been in isolation.

During that time, the last few weeks of his degree, he felt his interest in his online classes decline and his mental health once again suffered. That has been the lead-up to his graduation today.

“The journey has been challenging, but there have been bright spots,” he said; however, making particular mention of his girlfriend and the opportunities provided to him due to his hard work.

And if he could do it all over again he would, only this time he would change worrying about getting kicked out, worrying about his finances and definitely, graduating as he imagined he would.