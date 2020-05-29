‘Too Sharp’ Allen’s World title fight with Morrell Jr likely in July

LENNOX ‘Too Sharp’ Allen’s World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight title fight with Cuban David Morrell Jr, is likely to take place between July 12 and 25, a well-placed source old Chronicle Sport yesterday.

The 35-year-old Allen told Chronicle Sport that he’s in exceptional shape ahead of the fight which will take place at the Minneapolis Armory, and he had recently restarted contact training, after spending time under quarantine, following the postponement of his April 11 bout.

Allen added that even while in ‘lockdown’, with advice from his team; he stayed in shape by sticking to a specific training regimen.

The Allen/Morrell Jr bout felt the impact of the domino-like effect in cancellation of sporting events because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

It is not yet known if the fight will take place with fans in attendance, since the latest numbers, despite its rapid declined, has shown that Minneapolis recorded 22 947 COVID-19 cases, with 16 655 recovered and 967 deaths.

Allen, the country’s highest ranked/rated fighter on the international scenes, vaunts a perfect ring-record of 22 wins, 14 of which came by way of TKO, as well as one draw from his 23 outings.

His latest win, a unanimous-decision victory over Derrick Webster, saw him claim the WBA’s gold title at the Super Middleweight division last year.

Morrell Jr is the WBA’s No. 3-ranked Super Middleweight contender. A native of Cuba now fighting out of Minneapolis, Morrell recently joined the pro ranks after winning 130 of 132 amateur bouts.

Morrell turned pro last August with a blowout win over Yendris Rodriguez Valdez at the Armory. He recently signed a long-term contract with Warriors Boxing of South Florida and Russia-based Ural Promotions.

The Allen/Morrell fight will be on the same card as the Jamal ‘Shango’ James (26-1, 12 KOs) versus Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) bout for the WBA Welterweight title. The bouts will be the headline events for a Premier Boxing Champions card on FOX.