Santa Rosa village council at Moruca enforces lockdown

While concerns grow at the Moruca sub-region since 8 Coronavirus cases have been recorded there within the past 10 days, the Santa Rosa Village Council, the main hub at Moruca, has enforced a complete, two week lockdown from June 2nd to June 16th.

“As such all shops, boat services and taxi services will be closed during this period. All stakeholders please take note and let’s all work together to fight COVID 19,” the council said on Friday morning in a social media post.

Reports are the doctor and as well as two other medical staff and a security guard who work at the Kumaka District Hospital tested positive for the virus this week.They have all been placed on quarantine.

Relatives of one of the first two patients have been denying that the man died from COVID-19.This newspaper understands that two relatives of the man are among the six new cases recorded this week.

Santa Rosa, the central hub at Moruca, is the largest populated indigenous village in Guyana and the village council has been facing an uphill task in sensitising residents about the seriousness of the virus.

Since the first two recorded Coronavirus cases last week,reports are that family members of one of the patients, have been ignoring the authorities as regards precautionary measures.

The man’s family operate a business and persons there have been conducting business as usual there.They informed other persons that the man died from dengue fever as they denied he contracted the Coronavirus.

Prominent residents of the area have been pleading with the villagers to take all necessary precautions to deter the spread of the virus at the villages within the sub-region.

In light of the increase in cases at Moruca, residents of the town of Mabaruma, Region One’s administrative capital, have urged the authorities there to enforce lock down measures.

Elsewhere in Region One, this newspapers was informed that several Brazilian nationals at the mining community of Baramita have been placed in quarantine.

Reports are that the men, whose relative operate a business there, travelled to the area from the Rupununi last week.Their presence in the village was notified to the police by persons who frequent the business.The men were expected to undergo COVID-19 tests.