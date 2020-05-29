PL set June 17 restart pending government approval

(BBC) – The Premier League (PL) is set to restart on June 17 with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, subject to government approval.

A full round of fixtures would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.

There are 92 matches still to play, and the first to take place will be those the four teams involved have in hand.

All matches will take place behind closed doors and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

BBC Sport will air four live matches for the first time since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will show 64 matches live and make 25 available free to air.

Safety guidelines are yet to be issued by the government and decisions will remain subject to the continuing fight against coronavirus.

BBC Sport understands that clubs have agreed to a provisional end date of Saturday, July 25.

It is also understood that finishing the season would require six weekends and three midweek rounds.

“The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters,” PL chief executive Richard Masters said.

“It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.”

Masters added that the resumption date would not be confirmed “until we have met all the safety requirements needed”.

WHAT IS THE BACKGROUND?

The PL was suspended on March 13 because of the pandemic and it will be 100 days after Leicester City’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 that competition will – prospectively – resume.

Manchester City v Arsenal was already scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports, while Aston Villa v Sheffield United was not listed for live coverage when selections were announced in February.

Home and away matches look most likely for the vast majority of games – with a few high-profile games at neutral venues at the request of the police.

A number of clubs have expressed their opposition to the concept of using neutral grounds, including Brighton, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

On Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

So far 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2 752 tests across the league.

PL players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests per club for the fourth round of testing.

Any players or staff to test positive must self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Plans for the third phase of Project Restart include a step towards normal training and build-up to competitive games.

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the table while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

The Reds, chasing a first league title in 30 years, could clinch it with victory in their first game back should second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal.