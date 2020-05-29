Multiple new COVID-19 cases recorded at Moruca

REPORTS are that six of the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded within the last 24-hours in Guyana, are from the Moruca sub-region in the North West District.

Already, two cases have been recorded at Moruca and medical sources at Mabaruma, the region’s administrative capital, noted that the new cases are persons who are related to the first two.

The first two cases include that of a 68-year old man who is in isolation at Santa Rosa, Moruca. The man travelled to the region in recent weeks from the city. Reports are that the man travelled to Georgetown from the Rupununi before moving onward to Moruca. The man reportedly stayed in the city at a relative who was recovering from the virus.

Last Friday night, former teacher, Vincent Torres, died from complications due to the virus. Relatives of the man were in denial that the man indeed died from COVID-19 complications while reports are that some residents at Moruca were ignoring the seriousness of the virus.

The village council at Santa Rosa, the largest populated Indigenous village in Guyana, recently tightened its travel restrictions on passenger boats, which were relaxed several weeks ago.

The first COVID-19 case recorded in Region One was at the town of Mabaruma. That patient has since recovered from the disease.

To date, Guyana has recorded 150 cases of the virus. At the moment, there are 72 active cases of the virus and the authorities have been pleading with Guyanese to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.