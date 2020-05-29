LGC members give back to community, as fight against COVID-19 continues in Guyana

… Caddies, families in area given hampers

By Clifton Ross

MEMBERS of Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) recently played its part in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, by distributing a number of hampers within the area.

The brainchild of former club president Hilbert Shields and local golfer Pandit Haresh Tiwari, the drive focussed on bringing some means of relief to villagers along the East Coast.

The current state of things has widely affected the operations of many industries and organisations financially all over the world.

Like other local sports, LGC has been closed since the lockdown, which somewhat affected the livelihood of the caddies who depend on the income from the weekly tournaments in order to support their families.

The club is one of the more vibrant sports associations in Guyana, with staging of weekly events throughout the year. Most of them provide a stable income for the caddies, groundsmen and others, who have been the catalyst behind keeping the greens and fairways in phenomenal shape.

As a result of the terrible situation which faces the caddies, some of the members came to their rescue by giving monetary and other donations towards providing hampers.

Thirty caddies and ten less fortunate families within the Lusignan area were recipients of the hampers which were distributed last weekend.

Residents voiced their gratitude for the gifts and thanked the members of one of Guyana’s long-standing sporting bodies for their generosity.

The members of LGC further expressed appreciation to those within the club and all those who contributed towards preparing the hampers.

Shields and Tiwari, who initiated the process, also received special thanks from the Lusignan community and their club mates.