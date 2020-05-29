COVID-19 making life tough for nighttime criminals

–with heightened security around city marketplaces, and rigid curfew measures in place

THE curfew measures that were put in place following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus here in Guyana, have put a dent in the operation of a criminal network whose members robbed people in and around the Stabroek Market Square.

The network, made up of both males and females, usually carries out their nefarious activities under the cloak of darkness, Acting Chief Constable Peter Livingstone told the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday. With the curfew in place, however, all those who are found loitering after 6pm are picked up by the City Constables.

According to Livingstone, the females often lured their unsuspecting victims to certain prearranged areas on the promise of illicit sex, thereby throwing them off-guard and unable to defend themselves when attacked. There have also been several reported cases of phone and handbag snatching in the area.

Since COVID, however, Livingstone said, security has been tightened at all of the municipal markets around Georgetown, with constables operating in plain clothes. The officers, who are therefore not easily identifiable, have been placed at all city markets, including at Stabroek, Bourda, Albouystown and Kitty.

While there has been an increase in petty crimes in and around the various markets, Livingstone said the heightened presence of the officers is helping to deal with the issue. The petty crimes include pick-pocketing, and the stealing of groceries and vegetables when the stallholder is not looking.

All markets at the moment has only two gates opened, and a constable stationed at each. And while carrying out their regular security functions, those constables are also expected to help monitor the situation inside the markets regarding overcrowding.

Should the market ever become overcrowded, the constables will stop persons from entering until the number of persons reduces inside. “We did a dry-run and it worked well,” Livingstone said, “so we have that as a plan ‘B’.”

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine had announced that wearing a face mask is mandatory to entering any of the municipal markets. Following a breach of this directive, 51 vendors at the Albouystown, Stabroek and Bourda Markets who were found operating without masks were fined $5,000 each.

The Mayor had also urged that produce be stored six inches above the ground, and for vendors to ensure that social and physical distancing is practised at their stall or caravan. “For caravan operators, please ensure that a system is in place for persons to be sanitised, whereby a sink equipped with potable water and soap can be utilised before they access your goods,” he advised, adding that all meats being sold must be packaged and not be left out in the open air.

The City Council had fixed the timing for the opening of all municipal markets and street vending to be 07:00hrs to 14:00hrs.

“In conclusion, any person who fails to comply with any of these measures commits an offence under Section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance, and is liable, on summary conviction, to the penalty provided under that section,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, hand-washing sinks were placed at the entrances of municipal markets and its contiguous areas to be used by all members of the public, free of charge.

“Let us join in the effort to flatten the curve by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and the use of a face mask if we must leave our homes. Otherwise, let us remain within the confines of our homes, it can save our lives,” Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis had urged.