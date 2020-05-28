Coronavirus… One person in isolation at Suddie Public Hospital

-screening gowns limited in the Region

ONE person is currently in the isolation unit at the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. According to information, the person had contact with the individual who recently died in Moruca, Region One, from COVID-19.

Our sources have also revealed that gowns used for screening are also limited. Frontline workers usually wear the gowns to conduct screening at the various ports of entry.

The Regional Taskforce in collaboration with the Environmental Health Department is, therefore, advising residents of Region Two to continue to take the necessary precautions and to wear masks whenever they step out of their homes. Businesses are asked to continue to have sanitizing agents such as bleach or alcohol at their entrances so that customers can use them. The Essequibo Chambers of Commerce has also assisted in donating many essentials to the hospital in the COVID- 19 fight.

On Sunday, officers from the Environmental Health Department came out and continued sensitization programmes, educating residents on the necessary measures. Screening is currently ongoing at the ferry stelling and random surveillance checkpoint. Hire car drivers are also advised to only take two passengers in their car. Persons are also advised to practice good hygiene before entering any public places and also to wear their masks.