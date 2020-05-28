City Hall gets $8M from PAHO to help fight COVID-19

—200 hampers distributed to various constituencies

THE Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship, Pandit Ubraj Narine, disclosed, on Wednesday, that the City Council has received approximately $8 Million (US$38,412) from the Pan American Health Organisation, to aid its efforts in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mayor Narine said this follows discussions, held on April 27, with the health organisation on additional measures to fight the further transmission of the virus. Describing the talks as fruitful, he said that M&CC will not receive a cheque; rather, the Council will provide quotations for necessary items required. These will then be purchased by PAHO and delivered to the Council.

The Mayor also reported that, he, along with the acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick, Deputy Mayor, Deputy Town Clerk (ag) and several other councillors comprise a COVID-19 working group that meets every Thursday to “discuss the way forward and strategise” how they will acquire support for their efforts.

One of the measures he noted that the group has implemented is a fine for not wearing a mask when transacting business at the markets – this applies to both vendors and customers. To date, 51 persons have been fined for non-compliance with this regulation. The Mayor also thanked the various stakeholders who have come on board to support the M&CC’s initiatives. Among those was the preparation and distribution of 200 hampers to various constituencies.

The Mayor also expressed gratitude and thanks to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce for the role it played in the preparation and distribution of hampers. Mayor Narine again appealed to citizens to adhere to the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Public Health. (DPI)