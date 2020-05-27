The Opposition wanted a recount, and a recount is in progress

Dear Editor,

WALTER Rodney, even though he was never elected to any office, remains a beacon that still lights the way for us who still have a conscience; a sense of right and wrong, and the courage to speak the truth. I was elated when Rodney’s voice, the beacon of truth, was kept alive by our daily newspapers, as they published factual missives about the exploitation of Guyana during the PPP years. But what happened to these editors who have now skewed their perspective as they publish baseless allegations as facts?

On May 24, 2020, two of these newspapers, like concerted twins, published the same 900-word letter that distorts President Granger’s response to the question of accepting the result of the recount.

First, President Granger responded to this question as recently as May 17, 2020, when one of these very newspapers quoted him as saying: “Whatever declaration that GECOM or the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission gives will be regarded as legitimate.” Instead of accepting President Granger’s response, and noting it for the record, people still insist on stoking the fire of discord by publishing letters that maliciously ignore and misconstrue the President’s repeated and affirmative response… “As President of Guyana and Leader of the Government, it is my policy that any declaration coming from the Chairman of GECOM will be accepted by the Government of Guyana.”

The Opposition wanted a recount, and a recount is in the process. Wait for GECOM to produce the recount’s results, and let the Opposition answer the same question with which they have been badgering the president. Will the Opposition accept the results if it is against their wishes, or will they continue to shout groundless allegations as facts? And if you, newspaper people, are truly the bringer of light to our nation and not promulgators of sophistry, please publish this letter.

Sincerely,

Stanley Niamatali