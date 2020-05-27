Miner killed at Arrangay Backdam

Police are investigating the murder of a miner, whose lifeless body was found in a hammock at an Arrangay Backdam, Cuyuni River mining camp on Tuesday night.

Dead is David James of Port Kaituma, North West District.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that James was killed on May 27,2020 around 18:30 hours by a suspect called ‘Chris’, who is currently on the run.

On the day in question, James was imbibing alcohol along with another man at a camp when an argument ensued between them.During the argument the man left James and returned with the suspect.

‘Chris’ then dealt the victim several cuffs to his face and body which cause him to fall to the ground after which he became motionless.The police were summoned and upon arrival found the victim laying motionless in a hammock. His body had injuries and bruises to the neck, face and about his body.

One of the men were arrested while the prime suspect is being pursued.

A team of police officers, inclusive of crime scene technician and investigators, has been dispatched to the location and investigation is still ongoing.