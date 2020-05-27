AIR Link Guyana Partners with GTT to offer premium quality IPTV services to Guyana.

NEW HD quality premium IPTV services will be accessible to Guyanese through Air Link Guyana, as the company announced its Partnership with the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).

CEO of AIR Link Guyana, Riyad Mohammed, said the expansion drive would be launched with a new offer of 90 days free TV, available exclusively to customers of GTT’s Blaze Internet service. This offer is valid to all new Air Link customers who sign up for the service before June 15, 2020 and will thereafter enjoy 90 free days of free entertainment. Following the 90 days, customers have the option of paying their TV subscription using MMG.

The company which services several regional markets offers free unlimited access to more than 140 channels, inclusive of all the popular categories of sport, entertainment and news from major international providers, in addition to local content. Air Link said all GTT Blaze customers would benefit from the offer which would provide viewers in Guyana with a superior quality TV experience, and the lowest rates available in the country.

GTT CEO, Justin Nedd, said the decision by Air Link to choose GTT, was a resounding vote of confidence in GTT’s Blaze Internet product, which provides fast and reliable fibre-optic service for enhanced streaming video capabilities and a better overall customer viewing experience.

“GTT’s commitment to delivering a world-class consumer experience to all of our Blaze customers includes knowing what customers want and adding value in unexpected ways. This is why we are pleased that Air Link has selected GTT to benefit from their premium digital TV services,” Nedd said.

Some of the benefits Blaze customers signing up for the new service would receive include no hidden fees and commitments, with the option to cancel at any time. The Air Link TV app is available for Amazon Fire Stick users as well as any Android phone and tablet users through Google Play and the Amazon App Stores. Air Link customers can register up to five (5) devices per account. Air Link TV also works on GTT’s Mobile Network so that customers can enjoy on-the-go TV access.