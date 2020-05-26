World Team Tennis to allow up to 500 fans at matches

(REUTERS) – World Team Tennis (WTT), an innovative mixed-gender professional tennis league, will start on July 5 at the Greenbrier, West Virginia, and up to 500 fans will be allowed to attend matches during its three-week season, tournament organisers said yesterday.

WTT said it would adhere to all health and safety protocols required by authorities to ensure the well-being of its players, coaches and essential staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are set to take part in the event, which will consist of a 63-match regular season followed by the playoffs.

WTT plans to stage at least three matches per day at the Greenbrier’s 2500-seat outdoor stadium, while an indoor court will be installed for back-up.

“The overwhelming feedback from our players is that they want to play WTT and are comfortable in doing so in a safe environment, which is our number one priority,” WTT CEO Carlos Silva said.

The WTT also said it is increasing prize money to a record $5 million, with an added $1 million awarded in WTT Playoffs compensation.

All matches will be televised or streamed live on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel and ESPN+, tournament organisers said.

Tennis’s top professional tours, the men’s ATP and women’s WTA, have been shut down since March 8 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Tournaments in the United States and Germany have since taken place with strict social-distancing measures and no fans in attendance.

New Zealand will stage a team-based tennis tournament for local-based men’s players from June 3 while world number one Novak Djokovic has organised a tournament across the Balkans from June 13 to July 5.