‘Remember their sacrifice’

…President recalls sacrifice, struggle for independence

…urges Guyanese to celebrate Guyana’s 54th, but in a restrained manner

PRESIDENT David Granger in urging the nation to celebrate this year’s 54th Independence Anniversary, has asked that they do so in a restrained manner, as the emergency COVID-19 measures do not permit public celebrations.

The President, in his annual address on the occasion has noted that for Guyanese, the celebration of Independence is “recalling the sacrifice, suffering and struggle of our working people, who struck the first blows against colonial oppression 115 years ago in Georgetown.”

He said it’s a time when Guyanese also recall the militancy of the workers who were shot by colonial police in the Ruimveldt Riots of 1905, an incident which led to the formation of our first trade union and the start of the labour movement. “We recall that workers’ rebellions which erupted throughout the British West Indies in succeeding decades, forced the Imperial Government to ameliorate living and working conditions,” President Granger said, adding: “Britain’s response initiated a constitutional revolution and, eventually, led to Independence for its Caribbean colonies. British Guiana, as part of the labour movement and the Independence movement, achieved its Independence on 26th May 1966.”

He recalled, particularly for the benefit of those who might not have been born as yet, or too young to remember, that Guyana, as a sovereign State, established diplomatic relations with scores of other States, on the principles of mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, respect for treaties and international law, and the rejection of the use of force to settle international disputes, among other precepts.

And, recalling saying in his New Year’s message, that the launch of the Decade of Development: 2020-2029 charted a roadmap for development to provide a ‘good life’ for everyone, President Granger said that Guyana has already embarked on a path towards enhancing public education; expanding the economy; extending public infrastructure; ensuring human safety, public security and territorial integrity; reforming the constitution; improving governance; intensifying social protection, social cohesion and Indigenous Peoples’ well-being; developing the energy sector; and protecting the environment.

He said, too, that workers and persons in difficult circumstances have already started to benefit from increased wages and pensions; improved public services in the four new regional capital towns; improved education and employment opportunities and enhanced empowerment through regular local government elections.

According to President Granger, Guyanese can look forward to enjoying greater equality, and a higher quality of life in an expanding economy over the next decade. “We have become a ‘Petroleum State’, in which the proceeds from the petroleum industry will contribute to transforming the economy,” the President said.

“We are on a path towards becoming a ‘green state’, which will promote the preservation and protection of our environment and the adoption of renewable energy technologies,” he added.

He said that the administration has also embarked on creating a ‘digital state’, by extending the use of information and communication technology to ensure connectivity in every region. “We are on a path towards becoming an ‘education nation’, aiming at universal primary and secondary schooling and free education at the University of Guyana,” he added.

In closing, President Granger urged Guyanese to await the declaration of the results of the General and Regional Elections which were held on March 2 this year. The Elections Commission, which is the sole authority charged with administering the elections in accordance with our Constitution, has responded in an orderly and lawful manner to the challenges which have arisen, he noted.

And, saving the best for last, he said that the ‘Decade of Development’ promises to be “the most exciting and exhilarating era in our nation’s history.”