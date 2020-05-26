FIBA publishes ‘Return to Basketball – Restart Guidelines for National Federations’

FIBA, basketball’s global governing body, has published recommendations on returning to basketball, with the ‘Return to Basketball – Restart Guidelines for National Federations’, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A basketball-specific Risk Assessment Tool has also been produced in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), FIBA said in a recent release.

The guidelines have been developed by FIBA Medical Commission Chairman, Dr Peter Harcourt of Australia, following his consultation with the FIBA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG), and also both FIBA Medical and Players Commissions.

Along with being Chair of FIBA’s Medical Commission, Dr Harcourt holds numerous positions within other sports organisations as well as with WADA and the Commonwealth Games Federation Medical Commission.

FIBA’s guidelines, published in English, French and Spanish, are primarily for National Federations that are seeking direction and advice on the restart of basketball activities and competitions, with the vast majority around the world having been halted in mid-March due to the pandemic.

The guidelines and risk assessment tool, according to FIBA, will serve as a checklist to ensure any decisions on basketball events are based on an assessment of risks and the best chance of a successful restart.

The international federation made it clear, however, that their guidelines are not intended to replace the restrictions of governments and public health authorities, pointing out that the risk assessment tool is a live document and will be updated regularly.

Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General, thanked the FIBA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, FIBA’s Commissions involved and the World Health Organisation (WHO) “for their Invaluable work, expertise and continued contribution towards protecting our national federations, players, officials and basketball event organisers.

The FIBA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group was set up in April, with the purpose to review the latest scientific knowledge regarding the virus and to advise on the return of international basketball competitions.–