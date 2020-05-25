BREAKING | Moruca man died from COVID-19 complications

A former teacher of the Moruca sub-region, who died suddenly at the Kumaka District Hospital in Santa Rosa late on Friday night after experiencing breathing and other complications, died from COVID-19 complications, a Ministry of Public Health official has confirmed.

The man, Vincent Torres, served as an Assistant Returning Officer with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at this year’s polls for Region One.Relatives noted that he travelled to and from Georgetown in recent weeks to transact business.

RELATED:

Torres, who was said to be in his late 50s, was taken to the Kumaka District hospital on Friday after he complained of feeling unwell.Samples were taken from the man for testing in the city and the tests later indicated that he contracted the virus.

He died close to midnight on Friday, relatives noted.The medical staff who treated him has been placed on quarantine.

Moruca residents expressed worry over the weekend since no one was forthcoming with information regarding the man’s death.Residents also noted that persons in the sub-region have been downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.

Last Wednesday, the MOPH confirmed that a case of the Coronavirus was recorded at Moruca. The patient, an elderly man, has been placed in isolation.

The village council at Santa Rosa, Moruca recently tightened its travel restrictions on passenger boats which were relaxed several weeks ago.

Toshao Whanita Phillips noted last week that all boat services operating into the sub-region will be suspended for a period of six weeks from May 18,2020.She said too that no boats from the Pomeroon River will be allowed to transport persons into Moruca.