The working women of Limlair Village

THE current curfew isn’t a bother for Limlair resident, Alicia Richardson since she hardly ventures out of her yard.

She is accustomed to being home, where there is a lot to do around the house and yard.

The mother of two is originally from Kildonan Village, also located in Corentyne, Berbice but relocated after marriage.

Her husband is a carpenter and he is from Limlair Village.

The village has been her home for the past 10 years and she likes the tranquillity of the place.

Richardson related that the people are friendly but not nosy and it suits her just fine since she doesn’t have the time to idle.

She is a plant lover and one can tell because her entire front yard is covered in plants of varying colours and sizes.

Her back yard has a striving vegetable and fruit garden which she uses for the home.

Like most residents of Limlair, she doesn’t buy greens and fruits, since they grow their own.

The housewife told the Pepperpot Magazine that being a full-time mother it takes a bit of multi-tasking and planning to cater to her plants.

For the love of plants

When the Pepperpot Magazine visited she had just finished trimmings and taking care of the blooming plants, some of which she sells right from her house.

Richardson has a wide array of crotons, sugar cane flowers, and fence plants among others and whenever she talks about the flowers her face would light up because it is a hobby she spends a lot of time with.

In the back yard, she has peppers, both sweet and spicy, calaloo, bora, thyme, broadleaf, married man pork, shallot, boulanger and a variety of fruit trees, as well.

Richardson would often buy plants and re-plant it in her yard and when it grows she would sell and repeat the process.

It is her small business, working from home and she would sell a palm tree for just $1000 while plants are $500 each.

Richardson believes in cleanliness and her yard is very well-kept, she would ensure the place is weed-free and clean at all times.

“Life here is good, you have to do things to earn such as your own small business and [there are others who] do what they have to and stay home,” she said.

Chicken rearing

The Pepperpot Magazine also met Royette Grammond who assists her aunt in their chicken rearing business.

The 20-year-old said it is something to do until she gets a permanent job, she would like to join the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“When this COVID-19 passes I will go and see if I can enrol at the Police Training College because I would like to contribute more to the house and I have things to do, so I have to get a stable job,” she said.

Presently, Grammond has more than 125 chickens and they would sell them to wholesale buyers since they do not do any plucking.

She explained that maybe later, they will make the business into a large scale one where they will acquire plucking machines to make the job easier.

Grammond resides with her aunt and expressed the desire to enhance her life and is hoping for a breakthrough.

“I would like to re-fence the place and make life better for me and my aunt, Wemis Humphrey but I have to wait a bit longer and I know things will get better for us,” she said.

Grammond added that she tried her hands at many jobs even working in a factory and is optimistic she will get a good one in the near future.

When the Pepperpot Magazine met Grammond, she was by a relative’s house where a birthday party was happening and was on hand to assist.

“In the country, if somebody got something to do, we would come together and help and this is no different where, we are here to make merry,” she said.

Grammond disclosed that there is no known case of the novel coronavirus on the Corentyne but they are safeguarding themselves by wearing their masks when going out and practising good hygiene.