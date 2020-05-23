‘Machoness does not make you immune’

-Authorities warn that men continue to account for majority of COVID-19 cases

MEN continue to account for most of the COVID-19 cases, and authorities believe it is time for this section of the population to be more responsible and protective during their daily lives.

To date, 127 persons have been infected, but of this figure, 57 persons have recovered; 10 have died; three persons are battling for their lives in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); and there are 60 active cases in institutional quarantine.

Director of Primary Health Care Services Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, in a virtual COVID-19 update, said 1,366 persons have been tested so far, with 1,239 of those persons being negative.

While a large number of persons tested negative for the disease, there continues to be concern over the number of positive cases, especially regarding the fact that over 80 per cent of those cases are men. In giving a breakdown of the cases, Dr. Hamilton said, 73 persons are men and 54 are women. Also, of the 10 persons who have died, eight are men.

“Let’s remember that COVID-19 is no respecter of gender or anyone for that matter…our machoness does not somehow miraculously make us immune to this virus. As a matter of fact, in some instances we as men are more vulnerable to contracting the virus, because of the nature of what we are involved in daily as men and with the people and places we frequent on a daily basis,” said Senior Gender Affairs Officer within the Gender Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Social Protection, Diego Alphonso.

He said it is time for men to recognise and appreciate that wearing a mask correctly, maintaining physical distancing, and regular handwashing do not make them less macho or less of a man. Instead of making them less of a man, he said practising these measures demonstrates that men are responsible and that they are excelling role models to persons who are looking on.

“Let’s do this for the love of our children, our partners and society in general……Picture this scenario, a man not adhering but somehow manage to survive COVID-19 by a fluke, luck, grace of God…….but others may have been observing and following the example of that man and then contracted the virus; it may be one of his own children or a loved one……..that would be sad……..I am not so sure that’s what any right-thinking man would desire want to happen,” said Alphonso.

On that note, he reminded persons to adhere to the existing control measures, and consider the safety of their loved ones and the entire population before doing something reckless.

Dr. Hamilton also pleaded with persons to stop behaving recklessly and instead, follow the control measures and guidelines in place, in order to not just safeguard their families, but also themselves and the entire population.

Health authorities continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis, and the potential and existing activities are part of the plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

Health authorities will be deploying mobile testing units to Cornelia Ida in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and to Diamond in Region Four, today.

Residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), were also advised to be watchful and careful as Brazil has now become the country with the third-highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, after registering a total of more than 250,000 cases. “You remain extremely vulnerable and therefore every resident must be prepared to be his brother’s keeper in order to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Dr. Hamilton.

She said the ministry is also very concerned with the increased cases seen in Regions One (Barima-Waini) and Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni). As of Thursday, Region One had two confirmed cases in two of their sub districts. And, Region Seven has a total of seven cases.

Measures can be continuously implemented, but it is up to the individuals, that is the average Guyanese, to adhere to those measures and think seriously about flattening the curve (reducing the spread). The disease remains a serious issue, not just in Guyana, but globally..

And, according to global statistics, there are over 4.8 million cases of COVID-19, with over 323,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.