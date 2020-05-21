Ina Beryl turns 112

By Wendella Davidson

GUYANA’S oldest supercentenarian, Ina Beryl Holder, on Tuesday, May 20, 2020, celebrated her 112th birth anniversary, at the Lamaha Gardens home of her nephew, Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, where she resides.

Aunt Ina as she is fondly called, is wheelchair -bound and as such she spends her days either in bed or on the verandah taking in the roadside scenery. Dr. Claudette Dereata Harry and Diana Ally, are tasked with taking care of her. Due to the COVID-19 and the guidelines, plus the fact that Aunt Ina falls within the most vulnerable group, visits have been curtailed. She, however, was paid a visit by the Parish priest of St James-the-Less Anglican Church, David Street, where she is a member. Aunt Ina, who has never been married, was born on May 20, 1908 to Claude Vernon and Alice Clementina Bertyne Holder.

She worked at the Argosy newspaper, Bookers Company and at the Anglican Diocese of Guyana, both as a secretary and librarian. At the age 100 years, she resigned from the job and etched her name in Guyana’s history books as being the oldest secretary.

Aunt Ina in her ‘hey day’ was said to be very stylish and paid attention to fashion and culture. She loved to sew and was very skillful in knitting and covering umbrellas, which she referred to as parasols.

Because of her delicate stomach, Dr. Harry said she is fed mostly soups and fruits, but all of her foods are blended. She has a fondness for ice-cream and ‘Glucerna’ shakes.

Aunt Ina admired World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Mohamed Ali, and former Guyanese actor, producer, director, Mahadeo Shivraj. She was so much in love with Shivraj, that Dr. Harry laminated a picture of him for her, that made her quite happy. She was fortunate to be paid a visit by Shivraj subsequently.

Aunt Ina believed in God and prayers.