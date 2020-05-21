Bermuda’s Eve signs permanent deal at Spennymoor

(CMC) – BERMUDA goalkeeper Dale Eve has signed a permanent deal at English National League North club Spennymoor Town after joining the County Durham outfit until the end of the season in February.

The 25-year-old, 6ft 4in Eve, who starred during Bermuda’s run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League last year, made a lasting impression, despite playing in only one league match for Spennymoor Town – a convincing 4-0 win over Hereford.

Eve also impressed in the Durham Challenge Cup.

“I’m pleased to re-sign with the Moors,” Eve, whose terms were undisclosed, told the club’s official website.

“For me, playing football isn’t just a job. I look at all the time and energy I’m going to put in at a club and I want to feel comfortable about where I sign. The Spennymoor family did that for me. I felt like it was an environment that I could really grow and showcase my potential.”

“The manager (Jason Ainsley) as well as the team have welcomed me and made me feel like a part of the family. I’m looking forward to what next season will bring for us,” he added

Eve began the 2019-20 season at Bermuda club Robin Hood before returning to England to relaunch a professional career that had previous stops at Derby County, Stoke City and Forest Green Rovers.

“Dale was exceptional when he came into training and had to be patient to get his first league start,” Ainsley said.

“He is a very big presence in and around his 18-yard box and showed in the Hereford game that he has all the attributes and qualities to play a lot higher.

“We are delighted that he has signed for us despite competition from other clubs.”

Spennymoor Town were in sixth place in the league when the season was abandoned because of the global Coronavirus pandemic.