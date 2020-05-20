US authorities seize guns, ganja destined for Guyana

An M4 rifle, a Tech 9 pistol and ammunition magazine as well as a quantity of marijuana were among several items seized by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officers destined for Guyana earlier this month.

According to the CPB, last week, officers assigned to the Outbound Enforcement Team at Miami intercepted the two weapons, over 38 pounds of marijuana and $48,000.00 in US currency, in different outbound shipments of cargo.

The shipments of contraband originated from the eastern region of the U.S. and were destined to Guyana, Antigua and Costa Rica.

According to the CPB, on May 8 officers seized four packages containing cereal boxes, cans of crackers, and an iced tea container concealing marijuana weighing over six pounds destined for Guyana.On the same day, the CBP officers intercepted over 32 pounds of marijuana concealed in cereal and diaper boxes destined for Antigua.

Five says later, on May 13,CBP officers seized the guns and ammunition magazine.The weapons were manifested as toys and destined for Guyana, US officials said.

On May 15, officers seized $29,000.00 in US Currency. The cash was concealed within magazines and parcels destined for Costa Rica. That same day,officers seized $19,000.00 in US Currency in a second shipment. The cash was concealed within magazines, book and documents also destined for Costa Rica.

“The outbound cargo environment in Miami is the gateway to the Caribbean and South America, in which criminal enterprises attempt to use transportation routes traffic drugs, guns and money,” said Christopher D. Matson, CBP Port Director at Miami International Airport. “CBP’s Outbound Enforcement Team continues to conduct outbound sweeps of cargo resulting in significant seizures that disrupt dangerous criminal networks.”

