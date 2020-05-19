‘We deserve respect’

– say members of LGBTQ community

IN commemoration of World Homophobia Day, May 17 and the upcoming Pride Month, which is celebrated in June, several persons from the LGBTQ community shared their stories of homophobia, stereotyping and harassment that are associated with identifying with the queer community.

Eighteen-year-old Renay Sambach, told the Guyana Chronicle that the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia which is observed on May 17, brings awareness to the rights of LGBT members; as such, she noted that it plays a tremendous role in paving way for her to express herself and her sexuality freely, without discrimination.

“With Guyana being the only country in South America where homosexual acts are still illegal, this day plays a big part in my life and it helps [to] pave the way for future generations of LGBT members. In our fight to decriminalise homosexual acts, we hope that one day we can be seen as equals and not be harassed for following our hearts,” she stated.

She added that, “Love doesn’t have a gender, and everyone should feel comfortable expressing their sexuality. I will continue [to] fight for my rights and spread love, peace and hope. I would like to encourage my LGBT family– closeted or not — to be yourself and one day we will be accepted for who we are.”

‘The authorities need to do more’

Meanwhile, Chandradatt Jagdeo noted that the relevant authorities in the education and security sectors need to do more persons from the LGBTQ community.

“I do not feel like the relevant authorities, both educational and security, are doing enough for the community. When it comes to the educational aspect, we had a few discussions on “alternative lifestyles” while doing social studies, as it is part of the syllabus, but it was just on the base level … it is not something that is mandatory in the curriculum, which explains how students evolve, not knowing what the community is based on and they follow the bashing bandwagon of ignorance since they were never introduced properly,” he explained.

Adding that it starts with education, he noted that many students go out into the world of work and take the very same discriminatory attitude to their places of work and in their everyday lives. “Some of these students even become police officers and here we can see it goes hand in hand with education and security. If an officer was never taught the facts of the community, but rather listen to ignorant beliefs and opinions, then they would not have a proper foundation on the subject.”

He added that, for that very reason many LGBTQ persons are afraid to report to the police whenever an LGBTQ issue comes up; he noted that some police officers may be kind, but the majority would discriminate against LGBTQ people.

He noted the very same persons whom people look to for protection are the same ones who spew the most hate as he recalled a situation where a friend of his had to call the police and his experience was not very pleasant.

“A friend of mine had an encounter with a police officer over an issue with his neighbour and the police made remarks such as, “look this aunty man picking trouble. This is Guyana, not America; the mentality is different.”

‘We are humans, we deserve respect’

A 20-year-old university student, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that while there is some talk of addressing the discrimination faced by the LGBTQ, there is still yet more to be done, as they are many persons who still do not hold any respect for persons of the LGBTQ community, dehumanising them.

“We are humans and we deserve respect; my sexuality should not give any the right to hurl insults at me or anyone else,” the young woman stated.

The young woman noted that what is even more disappointing is, persons who one would expect to behave in a civil manner towards the community, has joined the bandwagon of discriminating and dehumanising persons of the queer community.

“It’s even sadder, seeing that some of these insults come from intelligent persons in high places who you would expect to know and do better,” she added.