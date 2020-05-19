WCD labourer found dead

POLICE are currently investigating the alleged murder of Andrew McCurchin, who was discovered along the Zeeburg seawall, West Coast Demerara (WCD), in a pool of blood, on Monday morning.

McCurchin, a labourer, was discovered around 06:30hrs, in a pool of blood, by villagers in the area. Police suspect the man was bludgeoned to death. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD, where he was pronounced dead.

His body was found next to pieces of wood with blood stains.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that persons in the village last saw McCurchin alive, on Sunday night, when he was heading to the seawall where he would help fishermen when the boats come ashore.

Investigation is ongoing.