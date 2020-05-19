‘Watooka’ prepared to stay the course

–in spite of sudden slowdown in tourism and hospitality business

LIKE every other company in the tourism and hospitality business the world over, the Watooka Guest House in the mining town of Linden has not been spared the ravages of COVID-19.

Just ask Hotel and Hospitality Manager Rawle Dundas, and he’d be only too happy to fill you in on all the corners they’ve had to cut since March, just to literally keep their heads above water.

As he told the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, “The Watooka Guest House has had a definite and distinct slowdown, if not come to a screeching halt because we have to comply with the guidelines and protocols put in place.”

He noted that things had gotten so bad, that at one point they had to close both the bar and the swimming pool, two key recreational activities that kept them in the money come every weekend.

Social events such as weddings also had to go, and staff had to be whittled down to a mere fraction of what it used to be.

But, determined not to allow COVID-19 get the best of them, Dundas said they continue to soldier on, cleaning and sanitising the place as best they could with the limited resources and manpower at their disposal.

“And we haven’t padlocked the doors and closed the business; we have just locked down for this period to ensure safety, and try to manage the whole COVID19 situation,” he said.

Determined too to make hay while the sun shines, they’ve also seized the opportunity to sharpen staff’s skills, and do a bit of renovation in preparation for reopening maybe sometime in the month of July.

And with guest houses and hotels being a part of essential services, ‘Watooka’ is not above accommodating those persons who might want to use the facility to do their jobs. Hospitality is among the hardest hit due to fears of community spread through travel and group environments.

The news has been featuring the postponement and cancelation of events, conferences, conventions, and sports leagues, which is immediately driving down travel and tourism for business and pleasure.

As the phrase “social distancing” slowly catches on and gains currency, many consumers are playing it safe and staying at home, while some are attempting to continue typical day-to-day operations through restrictions. Curfews, and in some cities full lockdowns, have created a precarious business climate for restaurants, bars, cafes and other businesses dependent on guests. These roadblocks are significantly impacting their bottom line.