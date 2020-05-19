Suspected teen bandit fatally shot by police

A 19-year-old Sophia resident was on Monday morning shot and killed by police during a high-speed chase at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Kevin ‘Cross Eye’ Thomas, 19, a known character; his accomplice is still on the run.

On Monday around 02:30hrs, police ranks while on mobile patrol observed the suspicious behaviour of two males on a motorcycle.

Seeing the lawmen, the men sped through several streets on an Elite motorcycle with registration number CK 1893, with the police patrol in hot pursuit.

As the patrol closed in on the suspects, the pillion rider drew a handgun and began firing at the lawmen who returned fire, hitting the cyclist and both of them fell off the bike.

The pillion rider managed to escape leaving Thomas behind. Thomas was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

None of the ranks were injured.

The police are hunting the other suspect.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle which the suspects were riding has been lodged at the Sparendaam Police Station; the police have learnt that it was reported stolen from the premises of a La Bonne Intention, ECD resident barking Monday morning.

The resident told police that he was alerted to the theft by barking dogs; he ventured out on a bicycle in search of his missing motorcycle and saw two males riding it on the Beterverwagting embankment.

The 50-year-old resident related that in an attempt to stop the men, he threw his bicycle in their path but they swerved and fled the area ; luckily, shortly after he saw the police in possession of the motorcycle and positively identified it.

The police are investigating.