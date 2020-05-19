Brazilian miner dies after losing leg

POLICE are currently investigating the death of a Brazilian, Taburcio Valeriano De Andrade, called Netto, who died after his right foot was severed by a boat engine at Oku Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Dead is De Andrade, a 65-year-old miner of Boa Vista, Brazil, and Oku Backdam.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that, on Sunday, around 08:00 hrs, De Andrade was at his working ground, located at Oku Backdam, in his mining pit, when he attempted to jump over one of his Jet 4 cylinder engines which was on at the time.

However, his pants got into contact with the engine fan which immediately pulled his right foot and completely severed same above the right knee which rendered him unconscious.

Other workers went to his assistance and managed to turn off the engine.

De Andrade was taken to his camp which was a short distance away but he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, a post mortem examination was done on De Andrade’s body by Government Pathologist, Doctor Nehaul Singh. It was concluded that the man died from multiple incised wounds.

His body was handed over to his family for burial.