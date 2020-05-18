Young miner killed

POLICE are investigating the death of a 17-year-old miner who was shot and killed, on Sunday, by a licenced firearm holder, at Puruni Landing , Mazaruni River.

Dead is Dane Jerrick, of lot 1’A’ Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that the teen was shot in his lower back around 03:30 hours by a man who is currently in police custody. The firearm was also lodged.

The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy which is scheduled for today (Monday).

Investigation is ongoing.