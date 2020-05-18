North Essequibo mourns the passing of former cricketer Hala Haynes

The North Essequibo Cricket Committee (NECC) has extended sympathy to the family, friends and the sporting fraternity on the passing of Hala Haynes, former cricketer of the Gunners and Ravens Sports Club of Essequibo.

Haynes was regarded as a talented and popular sportsman who represented the Region with distinction in the field of cricket, football and athletics. He was an attacking opening batsman and competent wicket-keeper who had a stellar career spanning over three decades.

Haynes, who hailed from Henrietta, died recently at the age of 56.

He has left to mourn his wife and nine children. In a short release, the NECC hailed the sportsman as a true competitor on and off the field and whose ideals was to always play with pride, dignity and as a united force.

He will be remembered as being a true champion who fought many vigorous battles on the field for his club and whose resilience and never-say-die attitude have become the traits of those who would have come to admire and respect his unique style of play.

He was also a former employee of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED).