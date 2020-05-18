Le Repentir Murder | 17-year-old arrested, found with victim’s phone

Police have arrested a 17-year old boy who allegedly took part in the gruesome robbery/murder of a 68-year old security guard on Sunday night.

The woman’s lifeless, partially nude body was found among some tombstones in Le Repentir Cemetery by a passer by on Monday morning.

Reports are that the 17-year-old was in a car driven by a East End Taxi driver who went to pick-up Margaret Dawson, a security guard attached to the Professional Guard Service.

The two allegedly attacked the woman in the cemetery, robbing her in the process.The men then sexually assaulted her. During their initial investigations, police arrested the taxi driver following a tip-off and the man was found with the woman’s ring in his pocket.He is said to be known to the woman and her family members.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the teen who was found with the woman’s phone.

Dawson was last seen alive on Sunday night when she left her daughter’s Albouystown home for work.Dawson moved to the city from Timehri to avoid taking public transportation to protect herself from COVID-19.

The police managed to obtain CCTV footage which showed the taxi driver’s motor car at the Cemetery.