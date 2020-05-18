Labourer beaten to death at Zeeburg

Police are currently investigating the murder of Andrew McCurchin, who was discovered along the Zeeburg seawalls, West Coast Demerara (WCD) in a pool of blood on Monday morning.

McCurchin, a labourer, was discovered around 06:30hrs in a pool of blood by villagers in the area.Police suspect the man was bludgeoned to death. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD, where he was pronounced dead.

His body was found next pieces of wood with blood stains.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that persons in the village last saw McCurchin alive on Sunday night when he was heading to the seawall where he would help fishermen when the boats come ashore.

Investigations are ongoing.