West Berbice says poignant farewell to ‘The Guru’

–one of three youngsters laid to rest, military-style, this past week

HE was just 20 when his life came to a tragic end on the morning of Thursday April 20 at Timehri, all the way up on the East Bank Demerara, some ways away from West Berbice where he was born and raised.

But the military send-off he was given on Friday must have warmed the hearts of his parents and extended family, as they were joined by several officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), which he so proudly served to the very end, to pay their final respects.

Known to close friends as ‘The Guru’, Private 25340 Shaqueel DeHarte was one of three soldiers who died that fateful day late last month when a stack of pyrotechnics they were attending to at the GDF’s Arms Store Complex at Base Camp Stephenson accidentally exploded, killing them instantly.

His two colleagues, Lance Corporal Tooney Peneux, 28, of Orealla, on the Corentyne River; and Lance Corporal Kevon Samuel Nicholson 23, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam were buried on Wednesday and Thursday last, respectively, and, like him, with full military honours.

The funeral service was held outside his parents’ home at Paradise, West Berbice, and the final goodbyes were said during his interment at the St. Alban’s Anglican Church ground in neighbouring Belladrum.

The service was conducted by Army Chaplain, Rev. J. Nicholas Corbin, while Lieutenant Colonel Selwyn Austin, Commander of the Fourth Engineer Battalion, to which De Harte belonged, spoke on behalf Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, Officers, Warrant Officers, other ranks and the civilian members of the GDF.

He also spoke glowingly of the young soldier, describing him as an exemplary member of the Army, who, besides being very disciplined in his approach to his work, also willingly participated in whatever activities he was assigned.

Also in attendance at the funeral were members of the Paradise Invaders Football Club to which De Harte belonged.