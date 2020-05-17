Teen miner shot dead at Puruni Landing

Police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old miner who was shot and killed on Sunday by a license firearm holder at Puruni Landing , Mazaruni River.

Dead is Dane Jerrick, of Lot 1’A’ Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the teen was shot in his lower back around 03:30h by a man who is currently in police custody. The firearm was also lodged by the lawmen.

The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy which is scheduled for Monday. Investigations are ongoing.

A number of persons have died following crime-related incidents over the years at the Puruni Landing.