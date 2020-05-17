Reg. 10 readies COVID-19 accommodation facilities

FOLLOWING a tour by the Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) of Region Ten, the quarantine and isolation facilities in the region have been deemed ready for accommodation.

Head of the Committee, Orrin Gordon made this disclosure after completing an extensive tour of the facilities with several members of the Regional Committee, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) said in a release on Saturday.

**The RHEC Head disclosed that the quarantine centre is housed at the Linden Foundation Secondary School, while the isolation centre is housed at the Wismar Hospital. He said that the quarantine centre has the capacity to accommodate 40 persons, while the isolation centre is equipped to accommodate 13 for now.

“I am hoping that the numbers would always be small, as I hope that we don’t ever have a situation where we have to secure more beds and space,” Gordon said, adding: “As such, I trust that residents would use this information to ensure that they comply and adhere to all guidelines and to remain safe.”

FACILITY TOUR

Among those who toured the facilities were Regional Heath Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong; Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Maylene Stephen; Regional Chairman Renis Morian; President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Victor Fernandes; Acting Regional Education Officer, Sonia Fraser-Pearce; Regional Labour Officer Eleze Benjamin-Hall; the contractor; and a number of doctors and medical staff.

The tour was geared to determine the centre’s readiness, and to ensure that all works executed on the buildings were done according to the Ministry of Public Health’s specification and requirements.

Gordon stated that in keeping with those requirements, each room will have a fan and radio, while the building will have access to WIFI and a library, thus ensuring that persons can feel relaxed and comfortable. He said that while a number of pillows and linens were procured, there is need for more, but those items will be purchased soon.

The building will receive another paint job as part of the completion of the preparation process. “We are set right now, and can begin to accommodate,” Gordon said, adding that though they could do with few more linens and pillows, another coat of paint on the building would crown preparatory works.

“It certainly isn’t going to be their home, but at least it will allow them to feel somewhat homely, as we want to ensure that they are comfortable,” he said.

The RHEC Head urged members of the committee to recognise that with Region Ten being in the limelight with regards to having a quarantine and isolation centre, that performance of those required to offer services must be of a high standard. “We established clear criteria of those who we are looking for, as we must ensure that those selected can perform their work unimpeded,” he said.

He said that the condition of the facility and the quality of meals offered must remain at the highest standard.

Gordon said that while there are plans to increase both the quarantine and isolation centres, the region is starting with limited numbers owing to severe financial challenges. He said that the Ministry of Finance in the initial stages caused undue delay and frustrated the process, thus setting back preparation work.

Gordon was adamant that he who feels it knows it as he himself has suffered with close family members being victims in the US.

“We have had to pay contractors and for other services, unfortunately we are very limited in this area,’ Gordon said.

Said Gordon: “I have written the PSs and Ministers of both the Ministry of Social Protection and Public Health more than once because these officers should be playing a part as it’s their expertise. Unfortunately, we are not getting the kind of assistance and cooperation from them.”

Gordon disclosed that all the region’s positive cases are currently being housed at Diamond on the East Bank Demerara. The region has recorded nine cases thus far with one death and one recovery.