One new COVID-19 case recorded

—-Two persons in ICU, 64 in isolation

GUYANA continues to record a consistent increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases, with the latest statistics showing that the country has recorded one case over the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 117.

The recent increase was detected after 24 persons were tested over the past 24 hours. To date, health authorities have tested 1,089 persons for the disease, with 972 of those persons being negative. In addition to the high number of negative tests, some 43 of the infected persons have recovered and were medically cleared by health authorities.

The fact remains that Guyana has lost 10 lives to COVID-19 and according to health authorities, two persons are battling for their lives in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Additionally, 64 persons are in institutional isolation and five are in institutional quarantine. The Guyana Chronicle had reported that detected cases of the disease could be higher than expected, as a number of persons are asymptomatic, meaning they do not show signs of the disease. At the time of the report, the number of confirmed cases was 116, but health authorities said over 35 per cent or over 40 persons are asymptomatic.

“You should note that over 35 per cent of our COVID-19 cases were actually asymptomatic – had no typical signs or symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath etc…, so even if your temperature is normal, you have to continue to behave as if you have the virus,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, during a COVID-19 update, on Friday.

This now brings to bear the fact that a person’s temperature may be normal, but it does not mean that they are not infected with COVID-19. As it is now, various medical institutions do preliminary screening by testing the temperature of persons, but additional measures may have to be employed. Considering the prevailing circumstance, Dr. Boyle said: “You must continue to wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain physical distancing, stay at home and immediately report to the COVID-19 hotline should any symptoms arise.”

With the hope of detecting more cases of the disease, testing and screening will be expanded, said Dr. Boyle, adding that persons should make full use of the existing mobile units, which are available in some communities, mainly in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

For the weekend and the upcoming week, the focus for the mobile-testing activity will be in La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara and South Ruimveldt.

“We are pleased to announce that very soon residents of Region Three and Six will have similar facilities available for their residents. Please refer to our Facebook page for a more detailed location of these units,” said Dr. Boyle.

Health authorities are working on strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis, and the potential and existing activities are a part of the plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, where patients across the 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities, outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases. Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

“Please understand that transmission can only be reduced or stopped if we are able to separate those who test positive from those who are not infected. “We hear the concerns of you our citizens in relation to your fellow countrymen as it relates to compliance with isolation and quarantine. On those matters we are hoping that the love we have for our families, fellow citizens and country will be enough to have us act responsibly and join forces with your local health authorities and the ministry of public health in containing this disease,” said Dr. Boyle.

Measures can be continuously implemented, but it is up to the individuals, that is the average Guyanese, to adhere to those measures and think seriously about flattening the curve (reducing the spread). The disease remains a serious issue, not just in Guyana, but globally.

And, according to global statistics, there are over 4.3 million cases of COVID-19, with over 297,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.