Murder accused recaptured at Parika bus park

MURDER accused Ganesh Dhanraj, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on April 20 was on Saturday afternoon recaptured by the police.

Dhanraj was recaptured at the Parika bus park at around 14:10hrs, when he was seen in a motor car.

A statement released by the Guyana Police Force said that the police “acting on information went to the Parika bus park where the suspected escapee was seen in a motor car. He was questioned and then escorted to the Parika Police Station where he was further questioned and positively identified.”

It was noted that the arrest of the 32-year-old was also due to the efforts of public-spirited citizens. Prison authorities commended the Guyana Police Force for its swift action and also expressed gratitude to members of the public for providing the information to the police. With the recapture of Dhanraj, who was one of four to escape the Lusignan Prison, Kenraul Perez remains on the run. He is also on remand for murder.